Kangana ‘insulted’ freedom fighters

Mandi, April 26

Congress candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat Vikramaditya Singh today held meetings with party workers in the Balh and Mandi (Sadar) Assembly constituencies of the district and urged them to work hard to ensure his victory in the forthcoming elections.

He alleged, “ BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut has insulted martyrs, freedom fighters and even prominent BJP leaders by saying that before 2014 ‘Bharat ko azadi bheekh mein mili hai’, (Before 2014, India got freedom in alms) and actual freedom was achieved after 2014.”

He tried to strike a chord with ex-servicemen, serving soldiers, freedom fighters and their families in the constituency and said, “Himachal is a Veer bhoomi. Kangana’s comments are an insult to the brave soldiers, who had laid down their lives for the country. The people of the Mandi parliamentary constituency are wise and know whom to vote for.”

The Public Works Department Minister alleged, “It is okay that Kangana frequently criticises Congress leaders in her speeches but she did not show respect to her own party leaders, including former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. To please one leader, Kangana insulted all senior BJP leaders.”

Vikramaditya alleged that Jai Ram Thakur as Chief Minister had ensured development only in his own Seraj Assembly segment and ignored the other nine Assembly segments of Mandi district. He assured the people of Mandi that he would raise their issues at the right platform effectively.

