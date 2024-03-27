Kangra to test disaster plans, mock drills at schools in April

Dharamsala, March 26
Disaster management mock drills are set to be organised in all educational institutions in Kangra district.
Speaking on this, District Magistrate Hemraj Bairwa said guidelines had been issued to all the Subdivisional Officers and Deputy Directors of Education (Higher Education and Elementary Education).
As many as 20 thousand people had lost their lives due to the earthquake in Kangra on April 4, 1905, he said, adding that over 1 lakh buildings were damaged. Special emphasis was being given to disaster management in order to deal with such situations so that losses could be reduced in case of a disaster, Bairwa added.
He said disaster plans had been prepared at district and subdivision levels, and instructions had been given to officials to prepare disaster plans in schools and hospitals.
Mock drills were organised regularly to test the disaster management plan in a bid to ensure that work can be done as per plan during a disaster, he added.
