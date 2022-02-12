Lahaul residents for widening of 140-km Sansari-Tandi road

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, February 11

Residents of Lahaul want the Sansari-Killar-Thirot-Tandi (SKTT) road to be widened for better connectivity between Chamba and Jammu.

The 140-km road from Tandi to the Sansari Nullah is narrow at many places, which hinders traffic movement. After the opening of the Atal Tunnel, traffic to the Lahaul valley has increased drastically. The road connects with the Manali-Leh highway at Tandi from Udaipur.

The road comes under the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). The widening of the road will provide easy access to Lahaul and Manali to visitors from Jammu and Kashmir.

Vikram Katoch, a resident of Lahaul, says, “After the opening of the Atal tunnel, a large number of tourists visit Lahaul round the year. Now, the widening of the road is needed to deal with traffic congestion during the peak tourist season. A large number of tourists visit the famous Trilokinath Temple and the Mrikula Mata Temple located en route”.

“The widening of the road is also essential for farmers to transport their agricultural and horticultural produce to distant markets in time,” he adds.

According to sources, the BRO is already working to widen the road. The detailed project report (DPR) of the project has been sent to the Central Government for the approval of funds. Some portions of the road have already been widened. Now, efforts are afoot to expedite the widening of the remaining stretch between Tandi and the Sansari Nullah.

