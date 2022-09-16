Lawrence School lifts Business Quiz trophy

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 15

Lawrence School, Sanawar, lifted the 16th Kirloskar Business Quiz trophy while Daly College, Indore, and Springdales Senior School, Amritsar, bagged the first and second runners- up positions, respectively, in the quiz held at Sanawar last evening.

Eleven schools from across the country namely Bishop Cotton- Shimla, Daly College -Indore, Kasiga School-Dehradun, Springdales Senior School-Amritsar, Learning Paths School Scindia Boys, Gwalior, Wynberg Allen, Mussoorie, St. John’s High, Chandigarh, St Mary’s Convent, Kasauli, Auckland House, Shimla, including the hosts, school participated.

Gautam Bose, quiz master, posed 20 questions to shortlist six schools Bishop Cotton- Shimla, Daly College -Indore, Kasiga School-Dehradun, Springdales Senior School-Amritsar, Learning Paths School and the host – The Lawrence School, Sanawar for the final round.

Lawrence School, Sanawar team comprising Vanya Gand, Japteshwar Gill and Udayvir Sidhu lifted the winner’s trophy humbling Daly College-Indore.

Naveen Munjal, MD Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt Ltd was the chief guest on the occasion.

#kasauli #Shimla #solan