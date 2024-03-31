Lift ban on works of MGNREGA, panchayat pradhans urge admn

Our Correspondent

Chamba, March 30

Representatives of the panchayat pradhans’ Union (Chamba) on Saturday urged the district administration and election authorities to lift the ban on Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) works in the district imposed in view of the model code of conduct (MCC) for the Lok Sabha elections.

They demanded that the MCC not be applied to MGNREGA works in accordance with the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI). A delegation of the union submitted a memorandum in this regard to Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Electoral Officer Mukesh Repaswal.

On this occasion, union president Desraj Sharma said the Central Government had made provisions for exemptions in the MCC to carry out MGNREGA works and provide employment to MGNREGA labourers as per the demand. However, as soon as the MCC was implemented in Chamba district, work under MGNREGA was halted, he added.

He said this had not only affected developmental projects, but also deprived poor families of employment opportunities. The MCC would remain in effect until June 6 and, therefore, if permission was not granted, many families would face economic crises, he added. Sharma demanded that the permission to carry out MGNREGA works be granted in accordance with the guidelines issued by the ECI so that MGNREGA works continue uninterrupted. Representatives from various panchayats in the Chamba development block were present on this occasion.

