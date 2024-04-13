Man opens fire at two sisters, niece in Kinnaur

Our Correspondent

Kinnaur, April 12

A man reportedly shot at his two sisters and a niece in Purbani village of Kinnaur district this evening. One of the two sisters, Krishan Leela, and niece Sweety sustained serious injuries while the condition of the other sister, Bharti, is said to be out of danger.

The injured were referred to the IGMC, Shimla, after they received first-aid at the Reckong Peo District Hospital. The police arrested accused Raj Chandar. According to information, the accused opened fire at his sisters over some dispute. The incident happened when the family was busy preparing for the marriage of the nephew of the accused.

#Kinnaur