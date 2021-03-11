Markets in Bhuntar, Kullu shut

Our Correspondent

Kullu, May 10

All markets in Kullu and Bhuntar remained closed today on a bandh call given by Kullu Sadar MLA Sunder Singh Thakur against the failure of the state government to fill the vacant posts of doctor in the local Regional Hospital. The Beopar Mandals of Kullu and Bhuntar supported the bandh call.

The MLA, along with his supporters, had been sitting on an indefinite dharna in front of the hospital since May 3. The government had posted three specialist doctors on deputation to the hospital on May 5 for three months.

The MLA had threatened to call a Kullu bandh if at least five of the 10 vacant posts were not filled by May 9. However, no specialist doctor had joined the hospital so far. Hundreds of protesters from various organisations, Mahila Mandals and Yuvak Mandals staged a dharna in front of the hospital.

The MLA said that three doctors had been posted to the hospital only for three months. It was a makeshift arrangement and not a permanent solution. “We will continue with our stir till all vacant posts of doctor are filled. There should be at least four gynaecologists, three paediatricians and two radiologists in the hospital,” he added.

“The Kullu hospital caters to patients from Lahaul, Manali, Banjar, Anni, Mandi and Pangi. It is surprising that the leaders of these areas are not concerned about the hassles faced by people. The government should rise above politics and strive for the welfare of people without promoting regionalism. A medical college should be constructed in Kullu at the earliest,” he added.