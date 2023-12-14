Mercury plummets to -7°C at Kumkumseri in Lahaul

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 13

The minimum temperatures have dipped below zero degree at several places in the state. Kumkumseri in Lahaul and Spiti district recorded the lowest temperature today at -7.3 degree Celsius. The major places that recorded below zero degree temperature include Sundernagar, Bhuntar, Kalpa, Manali, Narkanda, Reckong Peo, etc. Una registered the maximum temperature of 22.7 degree Celsius.

As both minimum and maximum temperatures are below normal, the weather department has advised farmers to take measures to control cold in poultry houses and cow sheds.

Meanwhile, light snowfall was recorded at Kalpa and Sangla in Kinnaur district last night. The weather department is expecting dry weather till December 19 even as a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the Himalayan region from December 16.

