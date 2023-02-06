Mining endangers bridge over Neugal river linking 30 villages of Kangra district's Thural tehsil

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, February 5

Large-scale illegal mining near Thural has endangered the bridge at Tamloh over Neugal river linking 30 villages of Thural tehsil of Kangra district. The bridge, built at a cost of Rs 1 crore, will be in danger if the illegal mining continued. The mining is going on close to the bridge and has become a matter of concern for half a dozen panchayats whose residents use the bridge daily to reach their villages.

Because of the illegal mining, the foundation of one of the pillars of the bridge has been exposed. No action has been initiated against the mining mafia to ensure that the illegal activity was stopped. The mining mafia has also constructed illegal roads below the bridge to reach the riverbed.

Tractors, tippers and trucks can be seen upstream of the Neugal river extracting mining material near the bridge in gross violation of the directions of the NGT. As per the NGT order, mining within a 200-meter radius of the bridges is banned in the state. The mining mafia has dug five feet deep trenches near the bridge.

The villagers say that Gharana and Bharanta panchayats have lodged protests against illegal mining several times but the Mining Department has remained a mute spectator. Villagers have also approached Assistant Engineer, PWD, Thural, highlighting the mining activities going on unabated near the bridge.

Later, on the complaints of villagers, Ashish Sharma, SDM, Dheera, along with police and mining department officials visited the spot and dismantled all illegal roads constructed by the mafia to reach the riverbed. “All efforts will be made to protect the bridge,” he added.

Munish Sehgal, Executive Engineer, PWD, when asked, said he had received complaints from the villagers and has directed assistant engineer PWD Thural to visit the spot and stop all types of mining near the bridge. He had also directed him to lodge the first information report against those engaged in the activity with the police. He said the PWD would protect the bridge at any cost.

Information gathered revealed that the state government has not granted any lease for mining near the bridge but mining mafia is extracting material from the riverbed round the clock with the help of heavy equipment.

PWD to protect it