Himachal's Nalagarh gets Rs225-cr projects

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 26

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 52 developmental projects worth Rs 225 crore at Panjehra in the Nalagarh Assembly constituency today.

Thakur, while addressing a public meeting at Panjehra, said that the state government was considerate towards the demands of the area. He added that the Rs 5.60 crore Nalagarh bus stand was one of the biggest stands of the state.

He said that Congress leaders politicised even a sensitive issue such as Covid vaccine. “The state today has over 50 oxygen plants as compared to only two during the Congress rule. There were only 50 ventilators in the state when the pandemic broke out, and today there are over 1,000 ventilators. Over 53 lakh masks were prepared by women in the state and distributed free of cost among the needy,” he added.

Thakur said that the Congress had lost its base in the entire country and in Himachal, it was a divided house. He inaugurated a Rs 5.60 crore bus stand building at Nalagarh, a Rs 57 lakh bio-diverse forest and its mobile phone application, a Rs 20 crore sewerage to Nalagarh town, a Rs 7.21 crore multipurpose hall in Government PG College, Nalagarh, and a Rs 1.46 crore additional building for the college.

The Chief Minister also announced upgrade of various roads, namely the Baruna Karsoli road under the PMGSY at a cost of Rs 9.76 crore, the Andorla Uperla to Jhajra road at a cost of Rs 3.02 crore, the Redu-Jhiriwala-Bhangla road for Rs 4.30 crore and the Mangta-Plassi-Majra road for Rs 5.84 crore.

He also announced that the Rajpura Dhang-Uperli Dhang-Nehli road and a bridge over Chikani khad under NABARD would be built at a cost of Rs 2.86 crore, a Rs 75 lakh bridge over Khanan khad on the Manjholi Chandpur road, a Rs 71 lakh bridge over Chikni khad on a link road to Lodhiwala village, a Rs 72 lakh bridge over Chikni khad on the Kanani to Bissian Chamaran, Katlu Pahadi Chikni road, a Rs 1.42 crore footbridge over Gambhar khad between Dolli and Saur at Doli and a Rs 81 lakh link road from the National Highway No. 105 TVS factory, Jhiriwala, to Dhundali.