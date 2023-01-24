Nauni varsity sells over 1.5L fruit plants

Tribune News Service

Solan, January 23

Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, has sold over 1.50 lakh plants of temperate fruits such as apple, kiwi, plum, peach, apricot, pear, persimmon, walnut, etc in the past fortnight.

Farmers from Himachal, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and J&K emerged in large numbers to purchase fruit plants from the university’s nurseries located across the state.

The annual sale began on January 4 on the main campus and Neri centre, besides Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVK) in Solan, Chamba and Rohru and Regional Horticultural Research Station (RHRTS), at Mashobra, Bajaura and Sharbo.