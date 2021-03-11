Need to promote fine arts: Himachal Governor

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 21

There is a need to promote fine arts in the state and encourage youth in this direction, said Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who was the chief guest at the annual prize distribution function of Jawaharlal Nehru Government College of Fine Arts at Chaura Maidan, here on Thursday.

Expressing satisfaction over the performance of students, the Governor said the college was making an important contribution in the field of education. He also released the first edition of the college’s magazine ‘Kala Darshan’.

He said a lot of work was being done in the field of classical music and art in Himachal Pradesh which needed to be expanded and given a platform. He said there was a need to encourage more young artists and assured all possible support for the college library.

College Principal Dr Meena Sharma read out the annual report and detailed achievements of the college during the last two years. She said 157 students were studying in various streams of fine arts in the college and the new campus of the college would be coming up soon. Students also gave classical and instrumental performances.