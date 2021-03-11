Norms bypassed in PDS pulses' purchase in Himachal: Rajinder Rana

Solan, May 11
Congress working president Rajinder Rana today demanded a CBI probe into the purchase of four pulses under the public distribution system (PDS). He alleged that the norms were bypassed to favour traders close to a senior BJP leader at the Centre.
Addressing mediapersons here, Rana produced copies of short tender notices issued by National Co-operative Consumer Federation of India Ltd (NCCFCL) for the supply of the pulses to HP in 2019 and 2022.
Rana alleged that instead of inviting global or open tenders, the PDS supply was made through the NCCFCL. This was done to favour six traders, who were close to a senior Central BJP leader and were neither manufacturers, nor millers of pulses.
“Pulses worth Rs 50 lakh are being bought every month at rates higher by Rs 5 per kg, incurring a loss of Rs 2 crore per month to the state exchequer since 2019,” he alleged.
Rana claimed that merely three days were given to millers or processors of pulses of only Delhi branch to give their quotations. — TNS
‘Audio clip to expose cops in paper leak’
- Rajinder Rana reiterated the demand to refer the constable exam paper leak case to the CBI as an explosive audio leak would soon come to the fore where a senior police officer was heard talking to a subordinate officer.
- Rana said, “The conversation between the two officials will expose how the police officials were allegedly involved in this scam.”
