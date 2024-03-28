OBC leader resigns from BJP in Dharamsala

Teribune News Service

Dharamsala, March 27

OBC leader from Dharamsala Rakesh Chaudhary has resigned from the BJP in protest against the grant of ticket to Congress rebel Sudhir Sharma for the forthcoming Assembly byelection.

Chaudhary had fought the 2022 Assembly poll on BJP ticket from Dharamsala but lost to Congress candidate Sudhir Sharma by 3,000 votes. He had earlier contested the 2019 Dharamsala byelection as an Independent candidate and polled about 16,000 votes, much higher than the Congress candidate.

Unhappy at the grant of BJP ticket to Sharma, he said that he had resigned from the BJP. He added, “I have resigned from the BJP and may fight the byelection as an Independent candidate. I will now take my decisions independently.”

Asked if he would contest the byelection from Dharamsala, Chaudhary said he would take a decision after consulting his supporters. Asked if the Congress had offered him ticket, he said that he would love to contest as the ruling party candidate but got no offer.

