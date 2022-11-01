Patel’s ideals, thoughts more relevant today, says Himachal Pradesh Governor

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 31

Himachal Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar today stressed the need to restore the ideals, thoughts and contemplations of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the interest of the country.

The Governor was addressing the National Seminar on “Role of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Indian Politics and Nation Building” organized at Sardar Patel University in Mandi today as the Chief Guest.

Arlekar said that there was a need to remember the life personality, thoughts and works of Sardar Patel in the present context. “He made a significant contribution in getting freedom to the country and fought throughout his life. His life was dedicated to national integration,” he said.

The Governor said that the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel was celebrated as ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’. He said that Sardar Patel worked hard to unite the whole country and faced many difficulties and challenges. There is a need to go ahead with this feeling of nationalism, he added.

“India is not a piece of land. The spirit of the nation is related to our nature and tradition, which we have never lost. Sardar Patel did the work of keeping this unity possible. His message is relevant even today and his thoughts need to be taken forward,” said the Governor.

He said that this university was known as Sardar Patel University. Therefore, its responsibility increases even more to carry forward the thoughts, contemplations and message of Sardar Patel.

The Governor also administered the oath of national unity to all on the occasion. He released the book “Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jeevan Darshan and Role in Nation Building” by Dr. Rakesh Kumar Sharma, “Himachali Pahari Bhasha Script and Folk Literature” by Acharya Om Prakash Sharma and “Mandi City Temples” edited by Rajesh Sharma. The Governor also released the University’s newsletter ‘Madav Chronicle’.