‘People of Mandi hurt by Congress leader’s Insta post’

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, March 26

Kangana Ranaut, BJP candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat, today said that the derogatory tweet by a woman Congress leader had hurt the sentiments of the people of Mandi. “Any derogatory word about a woman, be it a teacher, actress, journalist or politician is condemnable. The dignity of a woman should always be maintained, especially when Mandi is also known as Mini Kashi”.

Kangana, while talking to mediapersons at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Chandigarh, on her way to New Delhi from Mandi, the 37-year-old actor said that she was a disciplined party worker and BJP president JP Nadda had called her to the national capital for further course of action.

The actor was named the BJP candidate from Mandi on Sunday. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has written to the Election Commission of India to take strict action against the Congress and its leader Supriya Shrinate over her alleged derogatory remarks against Kangana.

Meanwhile, Shrinate has denied her involvement in the derogatory post on Instagram. She claimed that somebody, who had access to her account, had posted the remark.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Kangana Ranaut #Lok Sabha #Mandi #Mohali