‘People of Mandi hurt by Congress leader’s Insta post’

Gaurav Kanthwal
Mohali, March 26
Kangana Ranaut, BJP candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat, today said that the derogatory tweet by a woman Congress leader had hurt the sentiments of the people of Mandi. “Any derogatory word about a woman, be it a teacher, actress, journalist or politician is condemnable. The dignity of a woman should always be maintained, especially when Mandi is also known as Mini Kashi”.
Kangana, while talking to mediapersons at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Chandigarh, on her way to New Delhi from Mandi, the 37-year-old actor said that she was a disciplined party worker and BJP president JP Nadda had called her to the national capital for further course of action.
The actor was named the BJP candidate from Mandi on Sunday. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has written to the Election Commission of India to take strict action against the Congress and its leader Supriya Shrinate over her alleged derogatory remarks against Kangana.
Meanwhile, Shrinate has denied her involvement in the derogatory post on Instagram. She claimed that somebody, who had access to her account, had posted the remark.
