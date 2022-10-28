Plan to link Palampur University tea gardens with tourism

Palampur, October 27
The university tea gardens will soon undergo a transformation with the addition of a cafeteria. This was disclosed by Prof HK Chaudhary, Vice-Chancellor, CSK HP Agriculture University, here on Thursday.
He said a plan was envisaged to link the university tea gardens with tea tourism, excursions, etc. The Vice-Chancellor visited Orthodox Tea Garden of the Department of Tea Husbandry & Technology and sought details about the ongoing activities like processing of Orthodox Black and Green Tea. Prof Chaudhary said the tea produced in the hill state had been accepted for its high-standard quality and taste by several experts and had got wider acceptability in urban areas of the country.
He said high polyphenols in green tea helped improve metabolism as compared to black tea, thereby making green tea more popular among health-conscious urban population.
