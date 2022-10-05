PM Modi to inaugurate AIIMS in Bilaspur district today, JP Nadda, Himachal CM review preparations

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, October 4

National BJP president JP Nadda and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today visited AIIMS at Kothipura in Bilaspur district to review arrangements made for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow.

Modi would dedicate AIIMS to the people of the state. The 750-bed medical institute spread over about 247 acres has been constructed at a cost of Rs 1,471 crore.

Nadda and Thakur also visited the Luhnu ground where the Prime Minister would address a rally.

Meanwhile, Security has been beefed up for Modi’s visit. As many as 1,500 police personnel have been deployed to keep a vigil and regulate traffic. SP Diwakar Sharma said that 38 policemen on motorcycles and 149 police officials would manage traffic in and around Bilaspur town.

He said that vehicles coming for the rally would be provided parking facilities at the nearest possible location.

Sharma said traffic coming from Chandigarh towards Mandi and Kullu would be diverted from the Open Jail to Auhar Bhager to reach Ghagas while vehicles coming from Hamirpur to Shimla side would be diverted to the Ghagas-Jukhala road. He added that vehicles carrying patients and ambulances would be provided passage.

