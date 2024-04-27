Poll rehearsal held for officials

Our Correspondent

Rampur, April 26

The first rehearsal for the sector, presiding and polling officers deployed in the Rampur Assembly constituency was conducted today. The training programme was organised in the auditorium of GB Pant Government College, Rampur Bushahr. Assistant Returning Officer and Rampur SDM Nishant Tomar presided over the programme.

During the training, the officials deployed for the Lok Sabha elections were imparted training on election material, EVM machine, VVPAT, mock poll, rolls and signatures of polling agents of political parties.

The second training programme would be organised on May 22, said the SDM.

Nearly 1,000 sector officers, presiding officers and polling staff participated in this programme. On this occasion, Rampur Tehsildar Revenue Jai Chand, Nankhari Tehsildar Nikhilesh, Sarahan Naib Tehsildar Prem Singh Negi and Rampur Naib Tehsildar were also present.