Poll rehearsal held for officials

Rampur, April 26
The first rehearsal for the sector, presiding and polling officers deployed in the Rampur Assembly constituency was conducted today. The training programme was organised in the auditorium of GB Pant Government College, Rampur Bushahr. Assistant Returning Officer and Rampur SDM Nishant Tomar presided over the programme.
During the training, the officials deployed for the Lok Sabha elections were imparted training on election material, EVM machine, VVPAT, mock poll, rolls and signatures of polling agents of political parties.
The second training programme would be organised on May 22, said the SDM.
Nearly 1,000 sector officers, presiding officers and polling staff participated in this programme. On this occasion, Rampur Tehsildar Revenue Jai Chand, Nankhari Tehsildar Nikhilesh, Sarahan Naib Tehsildar Prem Singh Negi and Rampur Naib Tehsildar were also present.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Manipur
The militants attacked an IRBn (India Reserve Battalion) cam...
63% voting in 2nd phase, highest 79.46% in Tripura
Jammu sees 71.91% turnout | Lowest 54.85% in UP
SC’s thumbs up to EVMs, junks PILs seeking return of paper ballot system
Rejects demand for verifying 100% votes with VVPAT slips
Firing outside Salman Khan's home: Lookout circular issued against younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
Anmol Bishnoi had claimed responsibility for the firing and ...