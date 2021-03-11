Preparedness for monsoon in Himachal Pradesh reviewed

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 6

Preparedness for the impending monsoon was reviewed by Director and Special Secretary Revenue, Disaster Management, Sudesh Mokhta. He gave directions to identify landslide-prone areas, vulnerable roads, stretches to make adequate arrangements for clearing of roads in the event of blockades, etc.

Presiding over a meeting to review preparedness for the monsoon, he directed all the concerned departments and agencies to complete all the preparations in a time-bound manner and said that mutual coordination and timely sharing of information between the agencies was most vital.

He said the Public Works Department, Municipal Corporations, councils and Panchayati Raj Institutions should take the preparedness activity in a campaign mode and added that pre-monsoon de-siltation, clearing of water channels, removal of blockage from the drainage systems and flood plains should be ensured.

He also directed the PWD to deploy an adequate number of men and machinery in landslide-prone areas. He asked the Meteorological Department to issue weather bulletins, flash flood guidance and alerts.

He also asked the Jal Shakti Department to complete the work in a time-bound manner to ensure uninterrupted and clean drinking water supply. He instructed officers to make all emergency operation centers in all the districts fully functional besides completing works related to storage of essential food items and repair in a time-bound manner.

Senior officers of various departments and the NDRF were present in the meeting while Deputy Commissioners of various districts attended the meeting through video conferencing.

