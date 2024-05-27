Priyanka Gandhi begins Himachal campaign today — 10 rallies over 4 days

Shimla, May 26
Priyanka Gandhi will hit the campaign trail in Himachal from tomorrow. She is scheduled to hold around 10 rallies and roadshows across the state over the next four days to garner support for the Congress candidates ahead of the June 1 polling in the state.
She will kick-start her campaign with a public meeting in Chamba tomorrow. Through extensive campaigning across the state, the Congress hopes to mitigate the impact that PM Narendra Modi may have left on the voters through his recent rallies in Nahan and Mandi.
Priyanka will not only campaign for the Lok Sabha candidates, but also for candidates contesting the Assembly bypoll. She is scheduled to hold public meetings at Gagret and Kutlehar and a road show at Barsar where byelections are to be held.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not against Muslims, but Congress’s appeasement politics: PM Modi
Says NDA set for historic victory, INDIA bloc to crumble aft...
In Delhi, AAP-Congress alliance says ‘Hum saath saath hain’; in Punjab, they say ‘Hum aapke hain kaun’, says PM Modi; read more interesting quotes from his interview
We understand the needs of the farmers of Punjab and Haryana...
Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court; requests it to extend interim bail by 7 days on health grounds
Kejriwal's interim bail ends on June 2
Cyclone Remal ravages parts of Bengal; heavy rains continue to batter region
The West Bengal government evacuated over one lakh people fr...