Priyanka Gandhi begins Himachal campaign today — 10 rallies over 4 days

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 26

Priyanka Gandhi will hit the campaign trail in Himachal from tomorrow. She is scheduled to hold around 10 rallies and roadshows across the state over the next four days to garner support for the Congress candidates ahead of the June 1 polling in the state.

She will kick-start her campaign with a public meeting in Chamba tomorrow. Through extensive campaigning across the state, the Congress hopes to mitigate the impact that PM Narendra Modi may have left on the voters through his recent rallies in Nahan and Mandi.

Priyanka will not only campaign for the Lok Sabha candidates, but also for candidates contesting the Assembly bypoll. She is scheduled to hold public meetings at Gagret and Kutlehar and a road show at Barsar where byelections are to be held.

