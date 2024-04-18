Process of filling forms for grant of Rs 1,500 financial assistance to women can continue in Himachal: Poll panel

Shimla, April 17
The Election Commission has given the go ahead for filling up of forms for grant of Rs 1,500 financial assistance to women but with the rider that no new beneficiaries must be added till the model code of conduct is in force.
The state government had approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 26 last month, seeking clarification on continuation of the process for filling up of forms to give monthly financial assistance to women.
The ECI has now said that the process of filling up of the form can continue as has been done in the past but there the benefit must not be given to any new beneficiary. It has also been clarified that there should be no publicity of the filling up of forms during the election campaign.
Prior to this, the Deputy Commissioners in the districts had stopped the process of filling up of forms on the directions of the Secretary, Department of Justice and Empowerment.
