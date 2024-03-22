Punjab tourist beaten to death, 6 detained

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, March 21

A Punjab tourist, Navdeep Singh, a resident of Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar in Phagwara, was beaten to death by some locals of Bhagsunag in Dharamsala today.

Sources here said that Navdeep (33) had a heated exchange over parking of vehicle with a local tea shop owner in Bhagsunag area of Dharamsala today. After the heated argument, tea shop owner with the help of other locals, most of whom were taxi operators, beat up Navdeep leading to his death.

The police has detained six residents of Bhagsunag and registered a case under section 302 of the IPC. ASP Kangra, Hitesh Lakhanpal said that some persons had been detained in the case. Investigation into the case is going on and the names of culprits behind the crime would be revealed after the investigation was over, he said.

A video of a lady is going viral on social media in which she was alleging that she tried to stop people from beating up Navdeep. The locals allegedly beat up Navdeep to death despite her efforts to save him. It is not for the first time that tourists have been attacked in Bhagsunag or McLoedganj.

The brawls between local taxi operators and tourists have gone viral on social media earlier also. Tourists have been complaining about rude behaviour of local taxi operators of McLeodganj and Bhagsunag areas.

