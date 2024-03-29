Residents ‘fleeced’ by autorickshaw drivers, admn awaits plaint

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, March 28

Instances of autorickshaw drivers fleecing people at night for destinations within Mandi town have come to fore.

Visitors to the town allege that taking the advantage of odd hours, the autorickshaw drivers stationed near the Mandi bus stand charge more than double the fare decided by the local administration.

Narender Kumar, a visitor who reached the bus stand around 11 am yesterday, said, “I had to go to Sanyard ward near housing colony from the bus stand. The

fare for the trip is Rs 100, but taking advantage of night autorickshaw drivers demanded Rs 200. When I asked them to charge genuine fare, they refused to give service.”

Another visitor, Rajesh Kumar, also alleged that the auto drivers were fleecing visitors at night by charging exorbitant fare. “There is an urgent need to keep a check on the practice and licences of erring auto drivers should be cancelled,” he said.

Some residents alleged that even during the day time the autorickshaw drivers charge more than the normal fare as per their suitability. Despite the directions from the administration, they had not displayed a fare list, they claimed. OP Kapoor, president of Citizens Council Mandi, said, “The incidents of fleecing by the auto drivers at night are common in the town. In the past, the Citizens Council had told the administration about the wrong practice and demanded stern action against such autorickshaw drivers. We have also suggested affixing in autorickshaws the fare list and phone number for registering a complaint, besides installation of fare meters.

The meter will help check fleecing, as it will display genuine fare prescribed by the transport authority.”

Mandi Sadar Subdivisional Magistrate Om Kant Thakur said, “The administration has not received any complaint against the auto operators in writing. In case, any such complaint is received against any auto operator, the administration will take strict action.”

