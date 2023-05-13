Restore HRTC bus service on Sainj-Shainsher route

The HRTC bus service between Sainj and Shainsher has been suspended for the last five months. Residents of Shainsher and Dehuridhar panchayats are forced to pay hefty fare to taxi operators. The bus service should be resumed at the earliest. Prem Singh, Shainsher, Kullu

Waterlogged roads near local market

roads in and around the Sainj Bazaar in Banjar subdivision of Kullu district are dotted with potholes. The PWD has not repaired these roads in the last couple of years. Due to the lack of proper drainage system, these roads get waterlogged, causing inconvenience to commuters, especially two-wheeler riders and pedestrians. Teja Singh, Sainj, Kullu

Bypass dotted with potholes

The bypass from Dhalli till Panthaghati in Shimla is in a very bad condition. The potholed road can lead to mishaps in the area. In view of the safety of commuters, the department concerned should repair this road as soon as possible. Ramesh, Sanjauli

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The TRIBUNe

Invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]