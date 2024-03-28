Rs 18 crore embezzled, co-op society members cheated of life savings

Ambika Sharma
Solan, March 27
Nearly 2,800 members of the Subathu Urban Co-operative Society have been allegedly cheated of their savings by the managing committee members, who disbursed loans worth Rs 18 crore to their kin over and above their limit despite defaulting several times.
Recovery process underway
Assets to the tune of Rs 10-13 crore of the erring members of the managing committee have been attached and recovery proceedings are underway. — Girish Nadda, Assistant Registrar Co-operative Societies
Loans to the tune of Rs 14 crore were disbursed in violation of the norms. The embezzlement came to light during an audit conducted into the society accounts last year.
The aggrieved members, comprising a large number of women, today held a protest at the office of Assistant Registrar Co-operative Societies (ARCS), Solan, demanding their savings back. The hapless members had invested amount ranging from Rs 60,000 to Rs 20 lakh in the society. ARCS Girish Nadda said the Rs 18-crore embezzlement came to fore in an inquiry conducted into the accounts of the society a few months ago.
“Following the findings, the managing committee was dissolved and a new committee was constituted through elections. An administrator was appointed to overlook the affairs of the society. The recovery proceedings have been initiated,” Nadda added.
He said the third hearing into the case was held today where the advocates representing the erring members stated that the embezzled amount would be deposited within a week.
The members pressed for immediate arrest of the erring members who were yet to give back the embezzled amount.
Bhim Bahadur Thapa, a veteran of the 1962, 1965 and 1971 wars, who had invested his life’s savings, said, “I won the 1962, 1965 and1971 wars, but lost the battle
of getting back my
money from the co-operative society.”
He was struggling to get back Rs 13 lakh at a time when his wife is undergoing cancer treatment.
“Assets worth Rs 10 to 13 crore of the erring members have been attached and recovery proceedings were underway. Efforts were afoot to attach their movable and immovable properties following which auction process would be initiated to recover the entire amount,” stated Nadda.
Suresh Chander Sharma, who was among the founding members of the society, stated that it was in August-September last year that the embezzlement came to fore.
“In 1997, the society was revived and was doing well. It had members from across the district, but the managing committee members distributed loans to their near and dear ones and embezzled Rs 18 crore,” Sharma said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No relief for Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi High Court defers petition against arrest to April 3
Notice issued to ED on Delhi CM’s plea | Six-day remand ends...
J&K ex-Governor NN Vohra hails Amit Shah’s remark on troop pullback
Says police must be made to discharge primary duty