Shimla hotel industry feels the heat of water rationing

Shimla, March 30
With the early onset of summers, the tourism industry has already begun to feel the heat of water rationing in the state capital.
The Tourism Industry Stakeholders Association today said the erratic water supply will adversely impact the tourism industry which is still reeling under the influence Covid pandemic. “Water is being supplied by Shimla Jal Pradhikaran Nigam Ltd (SJPNL) after three to four days and the situation could worsen in the coming days,” said Mohinder Seth, president of the association.
He said the situation was worse than what the SJPNL was projecting. “The SJPNL is showing dream of supplying 24 hours water supply to Shimla town but on ground they have miserably fail to provide even daily regular water supply,” he lamented.
Seth said when the water situation with barely 30 to 40 per cent hotel occupancy is so bad, one can imagine the situation in April when the tourist season will be at peak,” he said.
Coming summer season is crucial for financially stressed hotel industry because the hoteliers are hopeful to have some gains due to good business after suffering losses during the last two summer seasons. He demanded that the SJPNL should work on a war footing to improve the water supply in the interest of the tourist industry as well as the local population. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Imran Khan's govt totters as key ally MQM-P switches sides ahead of no-confidence motion
Gen Naravane reviews preparedness along borders
Free education for EWS kids in private schools goes in Haryana
Haryana education dept drops Rule 134-A
Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents
In case of accident, it prevents vehicles from going off roa...
Make Bay of Bengal bridge of connectivity: PM Modi
BIMSTEC inks agreements on security, tech transfer | Adopts ...
Antony Blinken speaks to S Jaishankar on Ukraine, global slowdown
Leaders from Germany, Mexico meet Doval, EAM; Lavrov visit ...