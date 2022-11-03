Shimla: Smriti Irani mocks at Congress guarantees

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 2

People will reject the Congress’ model of guarantees, said Union Minister Smriti Irani while addressing an election rally in favour of BJP candidate Ravi Mehta at Sunni in the Shimla Rural constituency today.

The Congress will not be able to sell its model of false guarantees to the people because Himachalis are aware of the false promises made by the Congress.

In the 2012 election manifesto, the Congress had announced a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 for the unemployed, but forgot it after coming to power. Last time, the Congress had cheated the youth, this time the party was preparing to cheat the women, she said.

