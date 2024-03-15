Survey of sanitation workers from today

PTI

Hamirpur, March 14

A comprehensive survey will be conducted in Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh to identify the sanitation workers engaged in manual scavenging and take necessary steps for their welfare, uplift and rehabilitation, officials said today.

Following the Supreme Court’s orders in this regard, a committee has been formed at the district level. Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner Amarjeet Singh said due to the construction of modern toilets in the district, no case of manual scavenging had come to light so far.

But the services of sanitation workers were often taken for cleaning septic tanks, toilets and drains, Singh said, adding that if these employees were still doing this work manually, they could be included in the survey.

The DC said the survey would start across the district from Friday and added that the claims and applications of these employees would be received at the offices of every gram panchayat and urban body till April 15.

He directed the officers of the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Departments and urban bodies to make all necessary arrangements for the survey and give it wide publicity, so that all eligible sanitation workers submit their claims by April 15.

Instructions were also issued to the officials of the Jal Shakti Department and urban bodies to provide modern equipment and safety kits to the employees working in sewage treatment plants and engaged in other cleaning work.

The DC has also instructed Swachh Bharat Mission officials to conduct a survey of toilets and septic tanks in rural areas, so that the reality of their cleaning arrangements can be ascertained.

