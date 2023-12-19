The other Sanawar school in a shambles, cracks pose threat

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, December 18

Students and the staff of Government Senior Secondary School, Sanawar, are facing a piquant situation as a major portion of the school building has developed cracks that are widening with each passing day.

The lack of repair work after the colossal damage caused during monsoon rains has rendered the building unsafe with the examination room, mid-day meal preparation room as well as a store, an information technology lab as well as two science labs being the worst affected.

The school staff rued that despite visits by several officials, including a central team, to assess the loss due to rains, no funds have been provided to repair the building. They further said that they were afraid to venture inside the damaged rooms where the cracks were widening on the roof as well as the walls.

A visit to the school revealed that the examination room, located on the first floor, was in bad condition as the portion of the building lying below it appears to be sinking. There were big cracks on the outer and inner walls and the staff had no place to accommodate the students for the ensuing annual examination.

Despite taking up the issue with the senior officials of the Education Department as well as the administration, no relief has been provided. Two science labs, which were constructed in 2017, are also facing the same plight and even its window panes had broken after huge chunk of debris filled the room during the rains. As a result, students are forced to sit in the corridor of this lab.

“The informatics practice (IP) lab has been rendered useless due to leakage from the roof. Lack of timely repair of the roof has damaged 10 computers,” rued Devdut Sharma, a teacher.

The staff is forced to hold classes in corridors for fear of a mishap, said another teacher Suman Rathore.

There are 11 teachers in the school and posts of physical training instructor, clerk as well as an IP teacher are vacant. As many as 148 students come to study here from the neighbouring villages, informed Manju Rana, a teacher.

The teachers said that officials of the PWD had been requested to declare the damaged building unsafe. The building, which was constructed more than 50 years ago, was already in need of repair and restoration.

When asked, Manmohan Sharma, Deputy Commissioner, Solan, said the staff of the Public Works Department would be asked to inspect the school and take stock of the situation. Depending upon the report, further action would be taken.

