Three held for murder at drug de-addiction centre

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, March 5

The police have arrested three persons — drug de-addiction centre employee Prashant, inmate Sunny and Ward I resident Kunal — for allegedly beating Rashpal Singh, an inmate of the centre, to death.

Rashpal Singh (46) of Baral village was admitted to the centre on Thursday for treatment. On Friday, his father received information that his son had died following a heart attack. When he reached the centre, he noticed injury marks on the body of the deceased and lodged a police complaint alleging murder.