Three held for murder at drug de-addiction centre

Nurpur, March 5
The police have arrested three persons — drug de-addiction centre employee Prashant, inmate Sunny and Ward I resident Kunal — for allegedly beating Rashpal Singh, an inmate of the centre, to death.
Rashpal Singh (46) of Baral village was admitted to the centre on Thursday for treatment. On Friday, his father received information that his son had died following a heart attack. When he reached the centre, he noticed injury marks on the body of the deceased and lodged a police complaint alleging murder.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Umesh Pal murder case: Another accused killed in encounter in UP’s Prayagraj
The encounter took place at Kaundhiyara
Life sentence for Captain for 'staged' encounter in Kashmir's Amshipura
3 civilians were killed in July 2020 | Verdict subject to co...
Prison clash video viral, jail supdt held
2 accused in Moosewala case were killed on Feb 26