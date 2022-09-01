Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
Tricolour not installed properly
The pole of the flag on the Jal Shakti Bhawan roof in the Hamirpur has broken and the Tricolour can be seen hanging horizontally. It is in violation of the Flag Code. The officers of the department should install the flag properly or remove it. Also, appropriate action should be taken for dishonouring the Tricolour. Anil, Hamirpur
RTI online portal not functional
The RTI online portal of the state government has not been functioning properly for more than a week now. As a result, people are facing inconvenience while applying for applications under the RTI Act. Similarly, government departments are also facing trouble in uploading information on the portal. The Administrative Reform Department (ARD) is responsible for the proper working of this portal. It should look into the problem and take immediate step to restore the online portal. — Baldev, RTI activist
Apple rates falling drastically in Mandis
Over the last few days the apple price has dropped drastically in the mandis. A box of premium apple that was fetching around Rs 2,000 is now being sold for only Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,600. The Agriculture Produce market Committee (APMC) should check why the rates have fallen and intervene in case there’s any foul play. — Dinesh, Theog
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
National Investigation Agency announces Rs 25 lakh reward on Dawood Ibrahim
The probe agency has also announced a cash reward of Rs 20 l...
Delhi Police invoke UAPA against gangsters, including Moosewala murder accused Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar
The list also includes absconding terrorist Harvinder Rinda
GST collection for August lower in Punjab and Himachal but higher in Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh and J-K
Overall, it remains in healthy zone but is less than that of...
First indigenous cervical cancer shot unveiled; experts call for administering it to boys too
MoS Science and Technology Jitendra Singh says the governmen...
Portugal health minister quits after pregnant Indian woman dies; probe ordered
The 34-year-old Indian woman reportedly suffered a cardiac a...