Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com

Tricolour not installed properly

The pole of the flag on the Jal Shakti Bhawan roof in the Hamirpur has broken and the Tricolour can be seen hanging horizontally. It is in violation of the Flag Code. The officers of the department should install the flag properly or remove it. Also, appropriate action should be taken for dishonouring the Tricolour. Anil, Hamirpur

RTI online portal not functional

The RTI online portal of the state government has not been functioning properly for more than a week now. As a result, people are facing inconvenience while applying for applications under the RTI Act. Similarly, government departments are also facing trouble in uploading information on the portal. The Administrative Reform Department (ARD) is responsible for the proper working of this portal. It should look into the problem and take immediate step to restore the online portal. — Baldev, RTI activist

Apple rates falling drastically in Mandis

Over the last few days the apple price has dropped drastically in the mandis. A box of premium apple that was fetching around Rs 2,000 is now being sold for only Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,600. The Agriculture Produce market Committee (APMC) should check why the rates have fallen and intervene in case there’s any foul play. — Dinesh, Theog

#Hamirpur