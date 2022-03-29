Una to have Rs 8 cr ethno-botanical garden

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 28

The state’s first ethno-botanical park to conserve the endangered and vulnerable species of plants and trees of the lower Shivalik hills in Kangra, Una, Bilaspur and Hamirpur districts will be set up in Una.

The park will come up on a 26-hectare land in the Androli unprotected forest area at Bangana in Una district. “The construction work in the park started last month and will be completed by August,” said Virender Kanwar, Rural Development Minister, here today.

The park, being jointly developed by the Forest Department, Rural Development Department and Tourism Department at a cost of Rs 8 crore, will be located adjacent to the Govind Sagar lake. The park will have a laser area, night garden and butterfly park to attract tourists while the greenhouse and Ayurveda garden will be the venue for botanical knowledge sharing. The park will house about 150 rare varieties of plants and trees.

“One block will promote seasonal visits of migratory birds to the wetlands and facilitate photographers and bird watchers to boost tourism,” said Kanwar. Another block will have a six to eight km of eco trail, forest observation post and sitting areas, he added.

All species enclosures here will have signages depicting brief descriptions about the plants. A modern nursery is planned exclusively for promoting and raising species found in the lower Shivaliks, said officials.

“Forest observation posts are being planned at the strategic locations from where one can feel the vastness of the entire stretch of the forest and the lake. This will be a great asset for bird watchers and nature lovers,” the minister said. Some of the special features of the garden would be wooden bridges, café, souvenir shops, wooden houses, gazebos, kids play area and open gym, he added.

The park will generate employment for around 1,000 people. The Una administration has allotted about Rs 4 crore for the park.

Rain water harvesting structures will be constructed in the park with an initial cost of around Rs 62 lakh under the “Jal Bhandaran Scheme” to create water bodies that can store up to 8-10 lakh litre of water.

