Vehicles parked on narrow road

VEHICLES are parked on both sides of the narrow road leading to the Mall Road from the Cart Road near Ajivika Bhavan. This leaves hardly any space for people to pass through this stretch of the road. Vehicles are parked on a sharp incline of the road, endangering pedestrians. For the safety of commuters and pedestrians, the authorities concerned should ensure that vehicles are parked on only one side of the road, leaving enough space for people to walk. Suresh, Shimla

Nuisance of taxi operators harasses tourists

THE nuisance caused by taxi operators in upper Dharamsala areas — including McLeodganj and Bhagsu Nag — has been increasing. The private taxi operators, who usually occupy most of the parking areas in Dharamsala, frequently get into conflicts with locals and tourists. Such incidents of violence mar the image of this city. Therefore, the authorities concerned should check the nuisance of taxi operators and fine the defaulters. Rajiv, Dharamsala

Open littering marring picturesque Shimla

LITTERING in open spaces is becoming increasingly commonplace across Shimla, spoiling the beauty of this iconic town. Also, this practice is degrading the environment. Plastic bottles and food wrappers are recklessly thrown in many areas of this town. The authorities concerned should take stock of this situation and penalise those who litter mindlessly. Sandeep, Shimla

