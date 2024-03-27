Volunteers to be appointed for PwD voters

Our Correspondent

chamba, March 26

Chamba Sub-divisional Magistrate-cum-Assistant Returning Officer Chamba Arun Sharma on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Accessibility Committee in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the meeting, Sharma said in accordance with the directions of the Election Commission of India, various arrangements would be made within the designated time frame to ensure convenient poll process for Persons With Disability (PwD) voters in the district.

“To ensure that no voter is deprived of their voting rights, volunteers will be appointed on the polling day to assist PwD voters, and facilities such as wheelchairs and walkers will be provided. Besides, crèche facility will be available for small babies,” he said.

