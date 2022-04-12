Walk-in interview for profs

Dharamsala Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) Regional Centre will be conducting a walk-in interview for engaging temporary teachers for Rs 1,000 per lecture, subject to a maximum of 35,000 per month for teaching the courses of commerce, MBA, Hindi, Sanskrit, political science, English and history. Interviews for this will be conducted on April 18 and 19 at Himachal Pradesh University, Regional Centre, Dharamsala. For further information, aspirant can contact the Dharamsala Regional Centre Director.

Alumni talk at Jaypee varsity

The Alumni Cell of Jaypee University of Information Technology, Waknaghat, Solan, organised an alumni talk, which was delivered by Capt Shivam Garg, an alumnus of the 2015 batch. An officer in the Indian Army, Capt Shivam shared his life lessons from the Army. Vice-Chancellor Rajendra Kumar Sharma and Dean (A&R) Ashok Kumar Gupta congratulated Shivam for his success.

Form PTAs soon: Parents forum

The Student Parent Forum has asked private schools to immediately call general houses to form parent-teachers’ associations. The forum demanded that an institution’s principal should be made the election officer to ensure transparency in the formation of the PTAs. The forum said if private schools did not call general houses to form these associations, the forum would launch an agitation.