We brought back OPS, but BJP opposes even Rs 1,500 aid for women: CM Sukhu

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, May 22

Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had spoiled the economic structure of the state while our government clamped down on corruption and improved revenue collection by 20 per cent to the tune of Rs 2,200 crore, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Bharari in the Ghumarwin constituency of Bilaspur district today.

Manual changed to hike relief by 300% The Chief Minister said his government revised the relief manual to increase the compensation by over 300% to 20 times in some cases

Even BJP’s Shanta Kumar had appreciated the government’s decision but other party leaders in Delhi did not help the state to deal with the situation arising out of the national calamity, he alleged

Sukhu claimed that he had started welfare schemes for orphans, widows, farmers and even for cow shelters and increased the cow allowance to Rs 1,200 per month

Sukhu urged people to vote for Congress candidate from the Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat Satpal Raizada. He said that BJP leaders had opposed the Mahila Samman Nidhi by trying to create hurdles in its implementation. He added that the BJP leaders made a complaint to the Election Commission (EC) to stop the implementation of the scheme but were unsuccesful in their attempt as the scheme was started before the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections.

Sukhu said, “Every woman, who is above the age of 18 years, will get Rs 1,500 every month. The BJP is against the old pension scheme and in Rajasthan, the BJP on coming to power stopped the scheme. As many as 1.36 lakh employees were affected due to the new pension scheme (NPS) and those who were getting merely Rs 5,200 as pension are now getting over Rs 48,000 after the implementation of the OPS.”

Sukhu said, “When the state was reeling under the rain disaster, young children came to me and offered all money they had saved in their piggy banks, but BJP leaders used the distressing situation as an opportunity for political gains.”

Earlier, Raizada said that people had given four terms to Union Minister Anurag Thakur, who still hasn’t formed close ties with them. He urged people to give him one chance to serve them and he would become their voice.

Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani urged the people of his home constituency to ensure Raizada’s victory so that he could speak to the Chief Minister with authority and bring more projects to the constituency.

