Where faith meets fervour: Holi celebrated across state

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, March 24

Holi was celebrated here today with traditional fervour. Hundreds of youths gathered near the Seri Manch to celebrate the festival. Everyone was seen dancing to the DJ’s tunes in front of the manch and applied gulal on each other to celebrate the festival of colours.

To maintain law and order, police force was deployed in the town by the Mandi SP Sakshi Verma.

A shobha yatra of Madho Rai deity saw participation of a large number of residents in the town. In Mandi, Holi is celebrated a day before the actual date of the festival every year. The arrangement of the DJ was made on the premises by Dharmender Rana, a social activist from the town.

Talking to The Tribune, Rana said the idea was developed in 2003 to make an arrangement for the recreation of local youth as well as common residents of town on the occasion of Holi.

Colourful carnival in Kullu

Kullu: Holi was celebrated in Kullu with gaiety today. People from all communities passed through the streets of the town singing Holi songs and playing with colours. People participated in processions, accompanied by traditional flags and local ‘baja’ (orchestra) at the Akhara Bazar, Sultanpur, Dhalpur, Sarwari and Gandhi Nagar areas of the town. Groups from various regions of the town assembled and offered prayers at the Lord Raghunath Temple . The festival here is compared to the Holi of Vrindavan and Mathura, as many rituals and customs are linked to this colourful event here. —OC

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi