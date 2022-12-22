Winter Queen contest, Natti key attractions of Manali Carnival

Our Correspondent

KULLU, DECEMBER 21

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will inaugurate the five-day-long national winter carnival at Manali on January 2.

Various sub-committees have been formed under the guidance of Kullu Deputy Commissioner. The meetings with various associations of Manali are going on to ensure successful organization of the carnival, Manali SDM Surender Thakur said.

He said efforts were on to ensure maximum participation to make the event a success. The invitation letters had been sent to the teams of other states. More than 24 teams are expected to participate in the carnival, he said.

“The Winter Queen contest will be main attraction of the event. The carnival committee will soon conduct auditions for Winter Queen and Voice of Carnival,” the SDM said.

Women’s Kullvi Natti will be the centre of attraction. Apart from this, tug of war, basketball, badminton, cricket and other sport events will also be held during the carnival. The outline of the carnival is ready and suggestions are welcome, he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, MLA Bhuvneshwar Gaur held a meeting with officials of various departments regarding the festival. Gaur held a meeting with the administration as well as the cultural committee members of the festival to chalk out a plan to make the carnival a success.

The national-level winter carnival becomes a centre of attraction for the tourists in Manali from January 2 to 6. The objective of organizing this festival is to attract tourists to Kullu-Manali during the off season.

The festival promotes folk culture and provides a

platform to the artistes from within and outside the state to perform.