‘Yuva Morcha vital to BJP’s victory’

Hamirpur, March 18

Rajya Sabha MP Sikander Kumar today said the BJP Yuva Morcha would play an important role in the victory of BJP candidates in the state. He said youth played a vital role in the party’s growth and they were full of energy. He said the country had experienced new dimensions of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, he inaugurated a micro-donation programme of the Yuva Morcha and Modi Tea Kiosk at Gandhi Chowk. He said the micro-donation programme would help in connecting with voters at the village level and ensure their participation in the polls. He added that a number of development works were started in the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency.

State BJP secretary Narender Attri said the BJP had again fielded Union Minister Anurag Thakur from the Hamirpur constituency and he claimed that Thakur would win by the highest margin of votes this time.

Member of BJP working committee Naveen Sharma said the Modi-led government had sanctioned development works of over Rs 5,000 crore in the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency. He said Anurag Thakur remained connected to people through various welfare programmes, including Sansad Mobile Swasthya Seva, Khel Mahakumbh, and Mahila Sangeet Pratiyogita.

Workers of the Yuva Morcha also distributed tea to people at the Gandhi Chowk.

