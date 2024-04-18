10 Best Sites to Find Out Who Called Me From This Number in 2024 (Free & Paid)

These days, a phone number can be the equivalent of an identification number. After all, everyone is now using them to register for online accounts, licenses, housing, etc. Naturally, this means that you can effectively use reverse phone lookup sites to conduct background checks and uncover any caller’s identity.

To this end, we’ve put together a comprehensive guide that breaks down all the 10 best sites to find out who called me from this phone number. So, let’s jump into it, shall we?

Intelius - Best Phone Lookup Site Overall

Since 2003, Intelius has been a leading phone lookup tool that provides a wealth of public record information to its users. With this platform, you can reverse search any number to uncover their name, address, social accounts, aliases, relatives, and more.

In addition, the platform features a multitude of alternative lookup services that include name, address, and even criminal & traffic records searches. It also provides access to a mobile app that can be downloaded on iOS and Android.

Moreover, all reports are downloadable in PDF format. Intelius also has an Identity Protect program that monitors your identity and credit activity to prevent fraud.

Features:

Various Search Options: Alternative lookup tools to use

Alternative lookup tools to use Mobile Accessibility: Conduct reverse phone searches in-app

Conduct reverse phone searches in-app Large Database: Access over 12+ billion public records

Access over 12+ billion public records Identity Protect: Provides credit monitoring and identity theft recovery

Pros:

PDF reports

Reputable service provider

Responsive customer support

Cons:

Limited to US searches

Has an unclear pricing structure

Spokeo - Best For Up-To-Date Results

Spokeo is a reputable phone lookup site that has been in the industry for nearly two decades. With access to billions of publicly available records, the platform compiles up-to-date information on any caller into comprehensive reports that can help identify who called me.

These will usually cover contact details, family and associates, education, employment history, criminal records, and more. Aside from that, Spokeo comes with numerous reverse search tools that include address, name, and email lookups.

The site also lets you purchase individual reports, instead of subscribing to a paid plan. Plus, it even offers email updates for any paid background checks.

Features:

Flexible Pricing: Purchase single reports at a low cost

Purchase single reports at a low cost Versatile Search Engine: Multiple search options to choose from

Multiple search options to choose from Email Updates: Get updates on background data changes

Get updates on background data changes PDF Reporting: Access easy-to-download reports

Pros:

User-friendly interface

Fast search results

Up-to-date reports

Cons:

Only retrieves US-based information

Expensive premium plans

US Phone Lookup - Best For US Phone Numbers

If you want to look up a US-based number and retrieve information on it, US Phone Lookup can help. The site is connected to numerous online directories, phone listings, as well as local, state, and federal databases.

This enables you to access useful details on who called me such as contacts, social accounts, property records, business records, marriage records, and more. On top of that, the site’s search engine employs advanced filtering to ensure relevant background results.

To add on, US Phone Lookup has an extensive phone directory that is regularly updated to facilitate quick and efficient background searches.

Features:

User-Friendly Navigation: Conduct hassle-free phone searches

Conduct hassle-free phone searches Advanced Search Filtering: Get relevant background results

Get relevant background results Large Phone Directory: Browse the database for quick information

Browse the database for quick information Unlimited Searches: Conduct free phone lookups with no limits

Pros:

No account registration

Mobile-friendly site

Efficient search engine

Cons:

Only offers phone lookups

Doesn’t work with international numbers

CocoFinder - Best For In-Depth Reports

When it comes to generating in-depth phone search reports on a caller, consider using CocoFinder. The tool scours for information across countless public sources including social platforms, white pages, government databases, online forums, etc.

This enables you to obtain a ton of useful insights on any unknown caller for a well-rounded background check. This will typically include details like name, address, family members, employment history, criminal records, etc.

The platform also provides multiple search options including email, address, and name search. Moreover, CocoFinder does well to guarantee complete user anonymity.

Features:

Multiple Parameters: Conduct various types of reverse searches

Conduct various types of reverse searches Strict Privacy Policy: Guarantees complete user confidentiality

Guarantees complete user confidentiality People Directory: Browse background data on trending searches

Browse background data on trending searches Detailed Reports: Compile extensive information on the target

Pros:

Intuitive lookup platform

Versatile search engine

Unlimited free access

Cons:

A bit slow to generate reports

Restricted to US-based searches

NumLooker - Best For Lookups With Limited Information

NumLooker can help you conduct background checks even with a partial number. This is because it facilitates manual phone searches based on city or state. Moreover, the site maintains a regularly updated list of all the numbers frequently searched by its users.

With these features, it becomes easier to reconnect with someone if you can’t find or remember their contact information. Aside from that, NumLooker implements advanced 256-bit encryption to guarantee all phone lookups remain 100% confidential.

This also means the unknown caller will never find out you carried out a reverse phone search on them. Best of all, any searches made are completely free of charge.

Features:

No Payment Required: Conduct unlimited reverse searches at no charge.

Conduct unlimited reverse searches at no charge. Confidential Lookups: Industry-standard encryption on all searches

Industry-standard encryption on all searches Updated Phone Database: Browse local numbers by city or state

Browse local numbers by city or state Area-Code Searches: Locate anyone even with partial numbers

Pros:

Extensive search database

No account signups

Can be accessed on mobile

Cons:

Not all reports are comprehensive

Doesn’t offer international searches

FindPeopleFast - Best For Quick Number Searches

FindPeopleFast is another ideal platform for finding out who called me from any number with ease. The platform has a powerful search engine that compiles any publicly available information linked to your search into a detailed report in less than a minute.

From personal contact information to court records, the platform will efficiently provide what you need to know about who called me from this number. Moreover, the tool can be consistently counted on to generate accurate results without fail.

Besides that, FindPeopleFast lets you conduct alternative searches and it is mobile-optimized to facilitate a smooth user experience on any device.

Features:

Advanced Search Engine: Consistently delivers fast and accurate results

Consistently delivers fast and accurate results Simple User Interface: Conduct reverse phone searches with ease

Conduct reverse phone searches with ease Alternative Search Options: Gather information using different search parameters

Gather information using different search parameters Mobile-Optimized: Easily accessible via smartphone or tablet.

Pros:

Completely free to use

Reputable online service

Quick search results

Cons:

Only retrieves US-based data

Some reports may lack certain information

EasyPeopleSearch - Best For Accurate Results

EasyPeopleSearch is an efficient phone lookup tool that consistently generates accurate results on any number search. With access to public databases, data broker sites, and social platforms, it uses advanced filtering to ensure all final reports are highly relevant.

Moreover, the search interface is simple enough to navigate with no frills or unnecessary elements. It also allows you to conduct background checks using other search parameters such as address, email, and name.

In addition, EasyPeopleSearch requires no account registration. You also don’t have to submit any credit information to conduct a background check.

Features:

Secured Connection: All user searches are encrypted for privacy

All user searches are encrypted for privacy Smooth Interface: Provides quick and simple navigation

Provides quick and simple navigation Updated People Directory: Browse through thousands of public records

Browse through thousands of public records Unlimited Access: Completely free to use with no search limits

Pros:

User-friendly platform

No payment or user sign-up required

Secure reverse lookup service

Cons:

May produce outdated search results

Customer support isn’t always reliable

TruePeopleSearch - Best For Easy Phone Searches

TruePeopleSearch is the most user-friendly tool on this list. It has an extremely minimal interface that makes navigation extremely simple for any first-time user. Moreover, it is one of the few reverse lookup tools that can be accessed via mobile app.

With this tool, you can find out who called you from any number regarding their address history, email addresses, mutuals/relatives, property information, etc. Other than phone searches, the platform also lets you conduct name, address, and email searches.

This provides you with a broad range of options to use if you need to uncover information on a specific individual or location. Plus, TruePeopleSearch is 100% free.

Features:

Mobile Application: Can be easily accessed via Android

Can be easily accessed via Android One-Click Searches: Browse the people directory for quick background checks

Browse the people directory for quick background checks Versatile Reporting: Access different reverse search options

Access different reverse search options Hassle-Free Searches: No account registration or credit details needed

Pros:

Novice-friendly platform

Quick background searches

Private user searches

Cons:

No iOS app available

Not all search results are relevant

Real People Search - Best For Large Search Directory

Real People Search is a handy phone lookup site with a vast people directory that is consistently updated with new information. This effectively helps you find and obtain public record data on who called me in a hurry.

Moreover, the platform lets you carry out searches based on area code, city or state. If you don’t have the person’s number, Real People Search also facilitates people, address, and email lookup options to choose from.

On top of that, searching on this site is extremely straightforward. Simply paste the details, click ‘Start Search’, and it will generate a full report in minutes.

Features:

Large Search Database: Has a frequently updated people directory

Has a frequently updated people directory PDF Reports: Provides easy-to-download background reports

Provides easy-to-download background reports Broad Searches: Browse public records by state, area code or city

Browse public records by state, area code or city Encrypted Searches: Conduct private and anonymous reverse searches

Pros:

Several lookup options

Extensive search directory

Doesn’t require user accounts

Cons:

Can be slow to compile reports at times

Limited to US public records

US Phone Search - Best For Bulk Reporting

When you need to carry out multiple reverse phone searches, US Phone Search is a good choice to consider. The platform lets you conduct limitless background checks on any number including VOIP or landline, all without charging any fees.

To add to that, you don’t even need an account to use the search tool. Moreover, US Phone Search pulls information from local, state, federal, and county databases. This enables it to access a substantial amount of relevant data on any US caller.

The site is also quick to generate reports and with its simple design layout, it’s so easy for anyone to learn more about who called me.

Features:

Vast Data Sources: Pulls information from both public and private databases.

Pulls information from both public and private databases. Smooth Navigation: Has a highly-responsive website on all devices

Has a highly-responsive website on all devices Fast Search Engine: Generates full search reports in a flash

Generates full search reports in a flash Unlimited Background Checks: Reverse search phone numbers at no charge

Pros:

Speedy phone searches

Built-in phone directory

Simplistic user interface

Cons:

Only offers reverse phone searches

Only works for US phone numbers

FAQs

Which site should I use to find out who called me?

All 10 sites are reputable service providers. So, the right tool will depend on your unique needs and requirements. This means assessing aspects like pricing, ease of use, quality of reports, speed, accessibility, etc. You should also consider testing them beforehand using a free trial/plan for a well-informed decision.

How can I use the information gathered from these number lookup sites?

You can freely use the background information you obtain for personal use. This can mean verifying a person’s identity, ensuring safety when online dating, investigating a new neighbor, finding an old friend/relative, etc. However, you can’t legally use the information to dictate official decisions like credit-lending, leasing, hiring, etc.

Why should I these sites to find out who called me?

With the right phone lookup site, you can effectively identify whose number is this without having to answer the phone. This lets you differentiate between legitimate callers, fraudsters, pranksters, telemarketers, etc. While there are several options to choose from in the market, these are the 10 best sites to consider using.

Conclusion

In this digital age, gathering background information on who called me has never been easier. Whether you want to unmask unknown callers, verify someone’s identity, or find lost contacts, the right reverse phone lookup tool can help you easily find out who called you. All it takes is a few simple clicks and it will tell you everything you need to know about the person.

In this respect, the platforms reviewed here are the 10 best ways to find out who called me from this phone number. Consider each of them carefully, as they all have their features, benefits, and drawbacks. Just keep in mind that you should never use the information obtained to commit malicious or illegal activities.

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.