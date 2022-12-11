Three Gaming Coins That Could Explode Amid The Ongoing Bear Market - Decentraland, The Sandbox and Dogeliens Token

What are gaming coins? Well, simply put, they are the native cryptocurrencies of crypto gaming platforms, a new type of protocol within the cryptocurrency industry that rewards gamers and gaming enthusiasts with cryptocurrencies. The crypto gaming industry is relatively new but is already causing much excitement all around the gaming community for its various use cases and real-life applications. One can expect that the gaming community would love to see crypto games grow in relevance and one day completely replace traditional online games.

As the cryptocurrency industry is currently in a bear market, gaming coins are emerging as attractive options that struggling crypto investors can utilize for long-term cryptocurrency investing. This piece expands on three highly promising gaming coins that could explode in the current climate. Here's all you need to know about Decentraland (MANA), The Sandbox (SAND) and Dogeliens Token (DOGET).

Decentraland - The GameFi Network

Decentraland (MANA) is a notable gaming and virtual reality platform within the cryptocurrency industry that is part of a new revolution within the gaming industry known as GameFi. Platforms within the GameFi sector are renowned for providing incentives and rewards to players. As a pioneer of the space, Decentraland has become reputable within the cryptocurrency industry as an ideal environment where gamers and gaming enthusiasts can create, experience, and monetize content and applications on the blockchain.

Decentraland (MANA) is completely owned by the players and infuses several other popular features of the cryptocurrency industry, such as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), for better gameplay. Its native cryptocurrency, MANA, is central to all operations within its ecosystems, such as network governance, user interaction, payment fees and rewards. MANA is listed on several top crypto platforms within the industry, such as Binance, Coinbase and Huobi.

The Sandbox - The Virtual Reality Platform

The Sandbox (SAND) is a blockchain-based virtual reality and gaming platform notable within the cryptocurrency industry for allowing users to create, build, buy and sell digital assets in the form of a game. The Sandbox is one of the leading platforms within the GameFi industry and is reputable for combining the powers of decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to provide an ideal decentralized platform for a thriving gaming community.

Its native cryptocurrency, SAND, plays an integral role within its ecosystem by incentivizing it and facilitating several crypto operations, such as network governance, user interaction and payment fees. SAND is listed on several prominent crypto platforms within the industry, such as Binance, Coinbase and Huobi Global.

Dogeliens Token - The Emerging Meme Currency

Dogeliens Token (DOGET) is an upcoming meme currency that crypto analysts believe could potentially match up or even surpass several memes coin industry leaders, such as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). It is an open-source platform, which means that the source code is available to the public and may be distributed or changed as needed by the user. Due to their decentralised nature, they may operate independently of the government and other centralised authorities. DOGET holders have access to a participatory metaverse region called 'The Spaceship,' where they can obtain active to exclusive privileges on project selections.

The token possesses several attractive features, such as a massive supply and an exciting roadmap, that make it ideal for long-term cryptocurrency investing in the current climate. The token is currently in the second stage of its presale and is the type of token that makes a lo-risk, high-reward investment in the current climate.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.