2 killed, 3 trapped as building collapses in UP's Barabanki

PTI

Barabanki, September 4

Two people were killed and 10 others injured after a three-storey building in Fatehpur area here collapsed in the wee hours of Monday, police said.

The incident occurred around 3.15am and it was reported that 15 people were trapped under the debris, they said.

Currently, three people are trapped under the rubble, police said, adding that National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force teams are trying to rescue them.

In initial operations, 12 people were rescued and admitted to the Barabanki district hospital. Two of them died during treatment while eight others were referred to the King George Medical University in Lucknow, according to the police.

Police said Roshni (22) and Hakimmudin (28) were killed in the incident.

The owner of the building has been identified as Hashim, Barabanki Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives and directed officials to ensure best possible treatment for the injured, an official statement issued in Lucknow said.

#Yogi Adityanath