Bangladesh remembers martyrs of 1971 genocide

New Delhi, March 26

Bangladesh on Monday observed ‘Genocide Day’ in memory of those who lost their lives in Pakistan army’s brutal attack on the night of March 25-26 in 1971.

The Pakistan army’s action against its own citizens in then East Pakistan is known as ‘Operation Searchlight’ in military circles. This had triggered the Bangladesh Liberation War. India trained ‘Mukti Bahini’ freedom fighters during the struggle.

As part of the tribute, documentary “Bay of Blood” premiered at the Liberation War Museum yesterday afternoon in Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh embassy in Washington DC observed the “Genocide Day” and organised elaborate programmes to pay homage to martyrs who were killed by the Pakistani force.

In Dhaka, Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sent special messages on the day. A one-minute symbolic blackout was observed on Monday night throughout Bangladesh. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had formally proclaimed Bangladesh independence at just past midnight on March 26 in 1971 after the Pakistani army’s barbaric attack.

The primary objective of Operation Searchlight was to eliminate all opposition to the Pakistani government by targeting Bengali political and military elements.

