Bengal teachers’ recruitment :Rs 230 cr assets attached

New Delhi, April 12

The ED has attached immovable properties valued at Rs 230.60 crore in connection with its probe in the West Bengal assistant teachers’ recruitment scam.

So far, the ED has attached assets worth Rs 365.60 crore as part of its two money laundering investigations linked to alleged irregularities in the recruitment of teachers for government schools in West Bengal. Agency sources said it had issued a latest order under the anti-money laundering law to attach Rs 230.60 crore of a former adviser of the West Bengal School Service Commission and an alleged middleman in connection with the assistant teachers’ recruitment scam in the state.

A provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act to attach land parcels and a flat held in the name of former adviser Santi Prasad Sinha and Prasanna Kumar Roy, the “main middleman”, who was allegedly involved in the collection of money from the candidates. These assets are also in the name of some companies and limited liability partnerships) controlled by the two, the agency said in a statement.

