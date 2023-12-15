 Bhajan Lal Sharma: An unlikely rise from village sarpanch to Rajasthan CM : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Bhajan Lal Sharma: An unlikely rise from village sarpanch to Rajasthan CM

Bhajan Lal Sharma: An unlikely rise from village sarpanch to Rajasthan CM

Considered a hardcore RSS man, a general secretary in the BJP's state unit and a first-time MLA from Jaipur's Sanganer constituency, has kept a low profile in the party

Bhajan Lal Sharma: An unlikely rise from village sarpanch to Rajasthan CM

BJP leader Bhajan Lal Sharma takes oath as Rajasthan Chief Minister during his swearing-in ceremony, in Jaipur, Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. PTI photo



PTI

Jaipur, December 15

A group photo taken at the BJP office here ahead of the legislature party meeting earlier this week showed Bhajan Lal Sharma in the very last row.

But an hour or so later, he had jumped places to front and centre stage after the BJP announced that he has been chosen as the leader of the Rajasthan legislature party.

On Friday, Sharma, 57, was sworn in as chief minister, three decades after his first appointment as a public figure – the sarpanch of a village in Bharatpur district.

Sharma, a general secretary in the BJP's state unit and a first-time MLA from Jaipur's Sanganer constituency, has kept a low profile in the party.

Considered a hardcore RSS man, Sharma was actively involved in the agitation for the Ram temple in Ayodhya at the site where the Babri mosque stood. In 1992, he spent time in jail for this.

That was around the beginning of his political career. He has been a village sarpanch twice, starting at the age of 27.

Over the past 30 years, Sharma has held various posts in the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and in the party organisation.

He went to school in the Bharatpur district's Atari village and Nadbai town.

Later, he joined the RSS-affiliate Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and also took up social causes in Nabadi and Bharatpur.

Sharma actively participated in the 1990 ABVP protest in which thousands of students from across the country gathered in Jammu to march towards Srinagar.

The authorities stopped them, and Sharma was among the several who courted arrest in Udhampur, protesting against attacks on Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley.

Sharma then moved on to the BJYM, the BJP's youth wing. He was BJYM's district president thrice before becoming the parent party's Bharatpur district secretary and its district president.

Leaving Bharatpur for the BJP's Rajasthan headquarter, Sharma became the party's state vice president, and is now a general secretary.

Sharma holds a masters' degree in political science and runs an agriculture supplies business.

He is regarded as a ‘silent', ‘disciplined' worker of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the BJP – and appreciated by the party bosses for these qualities. At the BJP's state headquarters, the party presidents -- Ashok Parnami, Madan Lal Saini, Satish Poonia and then C P Joshi -- kept changing. But Sharma in one role or the other remained a constant at the Jaipur office.

He was a regular at Govardhan-Giriraj Parikarma in Mathura, where the BJP's current president J P Nadda also used to travel, and the two would meet, party leaders say. Sharma was then the district president in Bharatpur.

He worked as an aide to Union Home Minister Amit Shah when he campaigned in the West Bengal assembly elections in 2021, and the senior leaders is said to have been impressed.

The BJP won 115 of the 199 seats on which polling took place in the November assembly elections in Rajasthan.

Sharma's swearing-in took place 12 days after the poll results, which were followed by intense speculation over who would be picked by the party for the CM post.

BJP heavyweights like Vasundhara Raje, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Arjun Ram Meghwal were being talked about as frontrunners for the CM's post.

But on Friday, they sat on dais as Sharma, who came in from nowhere, read out the oath.

#BJP #Rajasthan #RSS


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Dharmendra's net worth includes multi-crore properties, culinary ventures and agricultural land

2
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh surfaces on UK's 2023 South Asian celebrity list with Shah Rukh Khan on top, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra on second and third spots

3
India

Gurpatwant Pannun murder plot accused Nikhil Gupta's family moves Supreme Court, seeks Indian govt's intervention to secure his release

4
Patiala

10 injured as dense fog leads to pile-up involving 2 trucks, 6 cars on Patiala-Chandigarh road in Punjab

5
Punjab

Panic spreads as 3 men open fire in broad daylight near bus stand in Punjab's Jalandhar

6
Himachal

Delhi colder than Shimla, Dharamsala; records minimum temperature 2 degrees below that of queen of hills

7
Punjab

In Sukhbir Badal's apology, SAD eyes poll truck with BJP

8
Punjab

Former cop and gatka player among 3 held for possessing drugs in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

9
India

Want to die in 'dignified way', says UP woman judge after alleged sexual harassment by senior, CJI Chandrachud seeks report

10
Entertainment

Suhana Khan didn't know dad Shah Rukh Khan had received Padma Shri; star daughter has embarrassing moments at 'KBC 15'

Don't Miss

View All
Interests on moon not over yet, now target is to bring rocks from surface: ISRO Chief S Somanath
India

Interests on moon not over yet, now target is to bring rocks from surface: ISRO Chief S Somanath

Sukhbir Badal apologises for sacrilege incidents under SAD govt’s watch; asks dissident Akalis to shun differences
Amritsar

Sukhbir Badal apologises for sacrilege incidents under SAD govt's watch; asks dissident Akalis to shun differences

‘Singh is King’: Shashi Tharoor plaudits Amritsar MP who caught Lok Sabha intruder
Punjab

'Singh is King': Shashi Tharoor praises Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla who caught Lok Sabha intruder

Mercury plummets to -7°C at Kumkumseri in Lahaul
Himachal

Mercury plummets to -7°C at Kumkumseri in Lahaul

STA tells Ola, Uber to stop operations in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

STA tells Ola, Uber to stop operations in Chandigarh

Srinagar freezes as temp plummets to -5.3°C
J & K

Srinagar freezes as temp plummets to -5.3°C

Taken for medical checkup, Punjab jail inmate seen dancing at marriage ceremony; 2 cops suspended
Punjab

Taken for medical checkup, Punjab jail inmate seen dancing at marriage ceremony; 2 cops suspended

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent
Diaspora

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent

Top News

Israeli strike on school kills Al Jazeera cameraman in Gaza, wounds reporter

Israeli strike on school kills Al Jazeera cameraman in Gaza, wounds reporter

Cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa and correspondent Wael Dahdouh had...

Disruptions loom over winter session as security breach standoff persists

Disruptions loom over winter session as security breach standoff persists

Opposition presses for HM’s statement; probe on: Govt

Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal

Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...

Videoconferencing must when witness can’t depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court

The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...

Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son, says he invited her to hotel at 3 am and assaulted her with his friends

Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'

In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...


Cities

View All

Man shot dead, brother hurt over land dispute in Rangarh

Man shot dead, brother hurt over land dispute in Rangarh

KMSC holds meeting, seeks farmers’ support for Jan 2 rally

Several BJP leaders join SAD in Batala

Nikita Puri from Khalsa College is Voice of Punjab

Jagteshwar’s tennis silver ends medal draught

DEOs declare holidays for Mann’s Maur rally, get show-cause notice

DEOs declare 2 holidays for Bhagwant Mann's Maur Mandi rally in Bathinda, get show-cause notice

Pensioners stage protest in Bathinda

Bathinda AIIMS nursing staff strike ends

In 3 months, Muktsar sees 9-fold hike in dengue cases

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria file discharge applications

Land for shorter airport route: Chandigarh offers ~2.5 crore/acre, won’t deal below ~15-20 crore: Owners

Land for shorter airport route: Chandigarh offers Rs 2.5 crore/acre, won’t deal below Rs 15-20 crore: Owners

Court stays bizman’s arrest over cheating plaint by BJP MP Kirron Kher

Chandigarh: No coercive steps against Uber, directs High Court

Chandigarh: Woman shot at by colleague in Sector 7

Shortage of officers, Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher writes to Home Minister Amit Shah

11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up

11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up

Can’t entertain every dispute between Delhi Govt, L-G: SC

L-G rejects proposal seeking suspension of Chief Secretary

Nobody wants India to become a womb-renting industry: Delhi High Court

BJP slams AAP over homeless people's death in Delhi

Looking back 2023: Frequent transfer of Commissioners hits working of Jalandhar municipal corporation

Looking back 2023: Frequent transfer of Commissioners hits working of Jalandhar municipal corporation

Aditya Jain gets 2nd tenure as District Bar Association president

Shots fired at car of Jalandhar travel agent, Rs 5 cr demanded

Armed assailants fire at travel agent's car in broad daylight in Jalandhar

Man held with 50 gm of heroin

Illegal weapons: Made in MP, Punjab hot market, local police no deterrent

Illegal weapons: Made in MP, Punjab hot market, local police no deterrent

Major fire breaks out at furniture godown

Chetan Verma elected district Bar Association president

Notorious thief held, 14 vehicles seized

Panchayat official booked for accepting Rs 15K bribe

Four cops among eight hurt as fog leads to pile-up in Patiala

Four cops among eight hurt as fog leads to pile-up in Patiala

Govt committed to making city hub of tourism: Jauramajra

Tension escalates on Pbi varsity campus, 11 students suspended

Illegal Clinic: Former ANM sent to police remand

Administration claims arrangements complete for Shaheedi Jor Mela