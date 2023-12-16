Bhajan Lal Sharma takes oath as Rajasthan's 14th Chief Minister

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 15

First-time MLA Bhajan Lal Sharma on Friday took oath as the 14th Chief Minister of Rajasthan, commencing a new chapter in the state as also in power politics within the ruling saffron party. The oathtaking ceremony was scheduled on Sharma’s 56th birthday.

PM Modi being greeted by CM Bhajan Lal Sharma in Jaipur. PTI

Vidyadhar Nagar MLA Diya Kumari and senior Scheduled Caste leader of BJP and Dudu MLA Prem Chand Bairwa also took oath as Deputy CMs.

It was held in the presence of PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and the CMs of Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa. Former CM Vasundhara Raje was seen placing her hand on Sharma’s head as power transitioned from her to a new chain of leadership today.

Former CM Ashok Gehlot also attended the ceremony. Sharma’s pictures washing the feet of his parents before the oath-taking went viral today. Later in the day, PM Modi wished Sharma a happy birthday on X.

