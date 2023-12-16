Bhajan Lal Sharma takes oath as Rajasthan's 14th Chief Minister

New Delhi, December 15
First-time MLA Bhajan Lal Sharma on Friday took oath as the 14th Chief Minister of Rajasthan, commencing a new chapter in the state as also in power politics within the ruling saffron party. The oathtaking ceremony was scheduled on Sharma’s 56th birthday.
Vidyadhar Nagar MLA Diya Kumari and senior Scheduled Caste leader of BJP and Dudu MLA Prem Chand Bairwa also took oath as Deputy CMs.
It was held in the presence of PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and the CMs of Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa. Former CM Vasundhara Raje was seen placing her hand on Sharma’s head as power transitioned from her to a new chain of leadership today.
Former CM Ashok Gehlot also attended the ceremony. Sharma’s pictures washing the feet of his parents before the oath-taking went viral today. Later in the day, PM Modi wished Sharma a happy birthday on X.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israeli strike on school kills Al Jazeera cameraman in Gaza, wounds reporter
Cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa and correspondent Wael Dahdouh had...
Disruptions loom over winter session as security breach standoff persists
Opposition presses for HM’s statement; probe on: Govt
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...