 BJP benches several sitting MPs—the message to party leaders and workers : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • BJP benches several sitting MPs—the message to party leaders and workers

BJP benches several sitting MPs—the message to party leaders and workers

So far, BJP has dropped at least 25% sitting MPs, including 'known' faces like Ramesh Pokhriyal, Varun Gandhi, Pragya Thakur, Gen VK Singh, six of seven Delhi MPs and many more

BJP benches several sitting MPs—the message to party leaders and workers

The BJP has ignored several top leaders,



Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, March 27

After the BJP dropped its sitting MP Varun Gandhi and opted for Uttar Pradesh minister Jitin Prasada for the Pilibhit Lok Sabha constituency, senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said Varun was “most welcome” to join his party. 

Chowdhury also alleged that the BJP had dropped Varun because he belonged to the Gandhi family.

“He (Varun Gandhi) should join the Congress. We will be happy if he joins. He is a tall leader, and a well-educated politician. His image exudes transparency, and he has relations with the Gandhi family. This is the reason why the BJP did not give him a ticket. We want Varun Gandhi to join the Congress,” Chowdhury was quoted as saying.

However, the fact that his mother Maneka Gandhi has been fielded from Sultanpur—the constituency she currently represents—speaks volumes about the BJP and the message for the party MPs and workers.       

BJP has dropped 100 sitting MPs so far

In the six lists released so far for the 405 Lok Sabha constituencies, the BJP has dropped at least one-fourth, or about 100, of its sitting MPs. 

Though a similar strategy was followed in 2019, according to reports, this time the number of sitting MPs not being fielded is expected to be larger. 

According to observers, the party had given a “long rope” to Varun despite his utterances against the top leadership and their decisions. The message now is that either he should mend his ways and work for the party or be ready to be benched for ever.

“The fact that the BJP has not dropped Maneka is like giving Varun another chance to correct or mend his ways. No party would have tolerated the kind of statements he had been making despite being given the best positions and opportunities. For someone with no mass connection, he got a long rope and that is a fact,” they say.

Varun Gandhi has been critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre and Yogi Adityanath-led UP government on many issues. Sources say the MPs who crossed the line or embarrassed the leadership with their statements or lost touch with party workers were replaced irrespective of their “so-called popularity or seniority”.

Getting ticket is not a right

In fact, the BJP has ignored several top leaders, including those who may be considered “winnable candidates”—the ultimate requirement while making selection. 

They include Delhi leaders like Harsh Vardhan, Parvesh Verma and Ramesh Bidhuri. In fact, in Delhi, six of the seven sitting MPs who together managed to draw as much as 56.9% vote share in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections were dropped due to various reasons.

Varun and Maneka, too, have both represented Pilibhit multiple times.

Maneka vacated the seat for Varun who won Pilibhit twice—2009 and 2019.  In 2014, he contested from Sultanpur, which was won by Maneka Gandhi in 2019.

Observers say the clear message is that the “party symbol ‘lotus’ is the only candidate” and all candidates reach the Lok Sabha riding on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.  

“Changing the sitting candidate may be a strategy to beat anti-incumbency but in terms of the BJP, it means much more. It also means that ‘lotus’ is the only candidate for all leaders and workers should concentrate. Candidates are replaceable and no one is in position to demand tickets. Everyone is equal, whether a CM or some other popular face, a reason why several former chief ministers and Rajya Sabha members have been fielded this time.” they add.

The bottom line is focus on PM Modi, his "welfare schemes and achievements". 

 

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Lok Sabha #Uttar Pradesh #Varun Gandhi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Congress leader Ravneet Bittu joins BJP; likely to contest from Ludhiana

2
Punjab

Enforcement Directorate conducts searches at houses of Punjab officials in guava orchard scam

3
India

Crew of container ship that collided with Baltimore bridge all Indian: Company

4
Punjab

Know more about Punjab's guava orchard scam

5
Punjab

Ravneet Bittu’s exit has Congress red-faced

6
Jalandhar

AAP's Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP Sushil Rinku, MLA Sheetal Angural join BJP ahead of Lok Sabha election

7
Punjab

Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani 'juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh

8
Diaspora

'They can't digest India's rise'; Indian student alleges hate campaign in London

9
Delhi

My husband will reveal truth in Delhi excise policy case in court on March 28: Sunita Kejriwal

10
Delhi

Delhi High Court to pronounce today order on Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

Enforcement Directorate raids residences of IAS officers in guava orchard scam

Enforcement Directorate conducts searches at houses of Punjab officials in guava orchard scam

More than 20 people have been arrested in the scam till now

What is the alleged guava orchards scam?

Know more about Punjab's guava orchard scam

Vigilance Bureau report includes about 6,000 pages of docume...

Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP Sushil Rinku set to quit AAP, to join BJP later today

AAP's Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP Sushil Rinku, MLA Sheetal Angural join BJP ahead of Lok Sabha election

Rinku is the only AAP member in the outgoing Lok Sabha while...

Election Commission issues show-cause notices to BJP’s Dilip Ghosh, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate for remarks targeting women

BJP’s Dilip Ghosh, Congress's Supriya Shrinate get Election Commission notice for remarks targeting women

The two have been asked to respond by March 29 evening

Arvind Kejriwal's wife to issue press statement at noon today; big revelations likely

My husband will reveal truth in Delhi excise policy case in court on March 28: Sunita Kejriwal

Sunita in a digital briefing says her husband will also pres...


Cities

View All

BSF seizes 2 drones near India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Amritsar, Tarn Taran

BSF seizes 2 drones near India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Amritsar, Tarn Taran

International drug racket busted; 2 held with 4-kg heroin

Amritsar MC chief resolves sewer complaints on spot in Chheharta

Scrolling ads obstructing Gurbani translation, SGPC files complaint

Keep strict vigil on liquor dealers: Amritsar DC

Gurmeet Singh Khuddian starts poll campaign

Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian starts poll campaign in Bathinda

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD to go solo in Chandigarh, panel to pick nominee

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD to go solo in Chandigarh, panel to pick nominee

On Holi, 109 tipsy drivers challaned in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Congress chief, BJP secretary get ‘threat calls’ from Pakistan

Chandigarh: Panel to assess need for Burail jail expansion

AAP workers hold protest near BJP office in Panchkula

Arvind Kejriwal's wife to issue press statement at noon today; big revelations likely

My husband will reveal truth in Delhi excise policy case in court on March 28: Sunita Kejriwal

Delhi government will not be run from jail: Lt Governor VK Saxena

Delhi High Court to pronounce today order on Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest

BRS leader K Kavitha spends first night at Tihar jail, served prison food

Restaurant owner shot dead in northeast Delhi

Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP Sushil Rinku set to quit AAP, to join BJP later today

AAP's Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP Sushil Rinku, MLA Sheetal Angural join BJP ahead of Lok Sabha election

3 years, 3 elections, 3 parties for Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP Sushil Rinku

Kapurthala: 8 families left homeless as fire breaks out in shanties

Elderly man robbed of gold ring, cell phone

Toll-free number 1950 launched to get info related to elections: Kapurthala DC

Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh

Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani 'juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh

Nepalese man hacks 65-yr-old father to death

Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu joining BJP comes as shocker, changes political dynamics

ASI dies, 2 cops hurt as vehicle hits tree

Newborn found dead in drain at Kirpal Nagar

Used car dealers take to parks as cops act against illegal parking

Used car dealers take to parks as cops act against illegal parking

Stray dogs maul child in Sirhind

Consumers forum briefs Patiala MC commissioner on civic issues

Prof Bal Krishan of Punjabi University dies of heart attack

Khalsa College holds fest