BJP benches several sitting MPs—the message to party leaders and workers

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, March 27

After the BJP dropped its sitting MP Varun Gandhi and opted for Uttar Pradesh minister Jitin Prasada for the Pilibhit Lok Sabha constituency, senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said Varun was “most welcome” to join his party.

Chowdhury also alleged that the BJP had dropped Varun because he belonged to the Gandhi family.

“He (Varun Gandhi) should join the Congress. We will be happy if he joins. He is a tall leader, and a well-educated politician. His image exudes transparency, and he has relations with the Gandhi family. This is the reason why the BJP did not give him a ticket. We want Varun Gandhi to join the Congress,” Chowdhury was quoted as saying.

However, the fact that his mother Maneka Gandhi has been fielded from Sultanpur—the constituency she currently represents—speaks volumes about the BJP and the message for the party MPs and workers.

BJP has dropped 100 sitting MPs so far

In the six lists released so far for the 405 Lok Sabha constituencies, the BJP has dropped at least one-fourth, or about 100, of its sitting MPs.

Though a similar strategy was followed in 2019, according to reports, this time the number of sitting MPs not being fielded is expected to be larger.

According to observers, the party had given a “long rope” to Varun despite his utterances against the top leadership and their decisions. The message now is that either he should mend his ways and work for the party or be ready to be benched for ever.

“The fact that the BJP has not dropped Maneka is like giving Varun another chance to correct or mend his ways. No party would have tolerated the kind of statements he had been making despite being given the best positions and opportunities. For someone with no mass connection, he got a long rope and that is a fact,” they say.

Varun Gandhi has been critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre and Yogi Adityanath-led UP government on many issues. Sources say the MPs who crossed the line or embarrassed the leadership with their statements or lost touch with party workers were replaced irrespective of their “so-called popularity or seniority”.

Getting ticket is not a right

In fact, the BJP has ignored several top leaders, including those who may be considered “winnable candidates”—the ultimate requirement while making selection.

They include Delhi leaders like Harsh Vardhan, Parvesh Verma and Ramesh Bidhuri. In fact, in Delhi, six of the seven sitting MPs who together managed to draw as much as 56.9% vote share in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections were dropped due to various reasons.

Varun and Maneka, too, have both represented Pilibhit multiple times.

Maneka vacated the seat for Varun who won Pilibhit twice—2009 and 2019. In 2014, he contested from Sultanpur, which was won by Maneka Gandhi in 2019.

Observers say the clear message is that the “party symbol ‘lotus’ is the only candidate” and all candidates reach the Lok Sabha riding on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Changing the sitting candidate may be a strategy to beat anti-incumbency but in terms of the BJP, it means much more. It also means that ‘lotus’ is the only candidate for all leaders and workers should concentrate. Candidates are replaceable and no one is in position to demand tickets. Everyone is equal, whether a CM or some other popular face, a reason why several former chief ministers and Rajya Sabha members have been fielded this time.” they add.

The bottom line is focus on PM Modi, his "welfare schemes and achievements".

