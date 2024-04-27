Cache of arms seized in Sandeshkhali raids

New Delhi, April 26
The CBI seized arms and ammunition, including foreign-made pistols, during searches at multiple locations in Bengal’s Sandeshkhali on Friday in connection with the January attack on an Enforcement Directorate team by a mob allegedly instigated by now-suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh, officials said.
WB moves SC against HC order for CBI probe
The WB Govt has moved the SC against the Calcutta HC order for a CBI probe into allegations of land grab and sexual assault in Sandeshkhali. The petition challenging the April 10 order of the Calcutta High Court is expected to be heard on April 29 by a Bench led by Justice BR Gavai.
Teams of the CBI, bomb detection squad, National Security Guard (NSG), central paramilitary forces and the West Bengal Police were part of the searches at the village — a riverine delta — on the fringes of the Sunderbans in North 24 Parganas district.
Five teams of CBI officials, with support from the West Bengal Police, the central forces and the NSG, conducted a search at a house in Sarberia, a senior official said in Kolkata.
“We had received specific information regarding the stockpiling of a huge cache of arms and ammunition, and explosives. A total of 12 firearms, including foreign-made pistols, have been seized,” they said.
