 Caller claiming to be gangster Goldy Brar threatens UP businessman, sends voice note : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Caller claiming to be gangster Goldy Brar threatens UP businessman, sends voice note

Caller claiming to be gangster Goldy Brar threatens UP businessman, sends voice note

Complainant said he is living in ‘huge fear’ and is unable to do his daily duties

Caller claiming to be gangster Goldy Brar threatens UP businessman, sends voice note

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, October 8

 

A businessman allegedly received an extortion call from an international number, with the caller identifying himself as gangster Goldy Brar, officials said on Sunday, adding that Uttar Pradesh Police has registered an FIR in the matter.

Canada-based gangster Brar is a wanted criminal by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and various states of the country. He is also wanted for the murder of Punjabi singer Siddhu Moosewala.

The complainant got the first call from an international number on WhatsApp at 6 pm on September 10, according to the FIR, a copy of which is with PTI.

The caller identified himself as Brar, a member of Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, the FIR said.

An official said that the complainant first thought it to be a fake call, but he got a call again on September 12 from the same number and the caller threatened him again.

"In the other call that was made, the western UP-based businessman was asked to give Rs 2 crore. The businessman also got a voice note, with the person claiming to be Goldy Brar," he said.

The complainant said he is living in "huge fear" and is unable to do his daily duties, according to the FIR.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has registered a case under sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and began the investigation.

The officials said the sender in the voice note identified himself as Brar and said "... jaan hai to jahan hai, wadhia kaam karte raho... meri voice check karwani hai to karwa lo (if there's life, everything is there. Keep doing good work. If you want to get my voice checked then get it done)." The information has been shared with the security agencies as Brar, presently suspected to be hiding in the US, is a wanted gangster, they said.

A Red Corner Notice (RNC) was also issued against him by the Interpol in July this year.

Brar, a native of Punjab's Muktsar Sahib, had relocated to Canada in 2017 but keeps switching to the US.

Earlier in June, singer and rapper Honey Singh had filed a police complaint, alleging threats from Brar. The Delhi Police's Special Cell had registered an FIR in the matter.  

#Canada #Goldy Brar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Viral video: Sikh man with 'Say No To Khalistan' poster says Khalistanis bringing bad name to Sikhism

2
World

Israel continues battling Hamas as fears of wider conflict grow

3
Entertainment

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha reaches India from Israel after Hamas attack

4
Comment

'Being stylish gives me confidence'

5
Haryana

Poor air quality: 5 Haryana towns figure on national list

6
Sports

Asian Games: India finish with historic 107 medals, 28 of them gold

7
World

Rishi Sunak, Justin Trudeau stress need for de-escalation of India-Canada row

8
Punjab

‘PBW1Chapati’ wheat variety rage among Punjab farmers

9
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dares Opposition leaders Sunil Jakhar, Sukhbir Badal, Raja Warring for open debate

10
Punjab

Muktsar advocate's 'torture': SP among 3 cops released from custody

Don't Miss

View All
Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul
Arts

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games
Jalandhar

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police
Diaspora

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police

Chandigarh gets green crematorium, to cut wood usage by 60%
Chandigarh

Chandigarh gets green crematorium, to cut wood usage by 60%

‘Golden girl’ Sift Kaur given rousing welcome in Faridkot
Punjab

'Golden girl' Sift Kaur given rousing welcome in Faridkot

3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Canada’s Manitoba Assembly
Punjab

Canada: 3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Manitoba Assembly

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

Mother’s pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother
Sports

Mother's pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother

Top News

Israel-Palestine conflict: 500 killed, hostages held as violence escalates; PM Netanyahu vows 'mighty vengeance'

Israel continues battling Hamas as fears of wider conflict grow

Israeli media say death toll from Hamas' wide-ranging incurs...

‘Colossal intelligence failure’ as Israel caught unprepared to face brazen Hamas attack

‘Colossal intelligence failure’ as Israel caught unprepared to face brazen Hamas attack

Experts feel Israel got engrossed in countering Iran and in ...

Israel crisis: Air India cancels Tel Aviv flights till October 14

Israel crisis: Air India cancels Tel Aviv flights till October 14

The full-service carrier operates five weekly flights to Tel...

World Cup opener: Ravindra Jadeja does star turn as India bowl out Australia bowled for 199

World Cup opener: Ravindra Jadeja does star turn as India bowl out Australia bowled for 199

Ravichandran Ashwin (2/34 in 10 overs) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/...

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha being safely brought back home after Hamas attack on Israel

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha reaches India from Israel after Hamas attack

She had flown to Israel to attend Haifa International Film F...


Cities

View All

Cops, district admn, MC, AIT join hands for Gully Cricket League

Cops, district admn, MC, AIT join hands for Gully Cricket League

4 from Amritsar part of India's hockey team in Asian Games

Michelin Star Chef Vikas Khanna shares the roller-coaster ride from Amritsar to New York

Trailer of film ‘Atari Junction’ to be released on Oct 10

Sacrilege a serious, heinous offence regardless of any religion: High Court

SP among 3 cops released from custody

Muktsar advocate's 'torture': SP among 3 cops released from custody

Chandigarh: Cop supplies charas to jail inmate after court hearing

Chandigarh: Cop supplies charas to Burail jail inmate after court hearing

Punjab’s Tarn Taran received 80 per cent more rains than average this monsoon season

Work on Rs 90-crore tertiary water supply project to begin soon

Three decades on, Sector 38 house owner gets justice

Faculty members of PGI among top global researchers

Supreme Court to hear on October 9 ex-Delhi minister Satyendar Jain’s bail plea in money-laundering case

Supreme Court to hear on October 9 ex-Delhi minister Satyendar Jain’s bail plea in money-laundering case

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Sanjay Singh’s family, says ‘BJP does this to scare Opposition’

Atishi: GST on online gaming firms with retrospective effect

Will take legal recourse, says Raghav Chadha on bungalow cancellation

Sikh man’s anti-Khalistan poster video goes viral

Procurement picks up pace, daily arrival crosses 10K MT

Procurement picks up pace, daily arrival crosses 10K MT

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games

Cops step up vigil for upcoming festive season

JIT told to refund Rs 1 cr to allottee

Minister inaugurates road construction works, lays stones of projects

Paddy procurement picks up in Ludhiana district

Paddy procurement picks up in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana MC razes 3 illegal constructions

Ward watch: Overflowing sewers at New Shivaji Nagar a headache

VB cracks whip on corruption

Ludhiana: 2 cops held for sexually harassing girl

Sports Minister felicitates Asian Games medal winners

Sports Minister felicitates Asian Games medal winners in Patiala

Seminar dwells on Labour Codes 2020

10 Patiala schools participate in debate on Artificial Intelligence